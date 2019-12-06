This weekend’s UH-Boise State game pits Destiny against Consistency

BOISE, ID – OCTOBER 12: Quarterback Cole McDonald #13 of the Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors calls a signal during first half action the Boise State Broncos on October 12, 2019 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

The University of Hawaii football team will head to Idaho to play the 19th ranked Boise State Broncos on Saturday. It’ll be the second time the Rainbow Warriors will play on Boise State’s vaunted blue field this season, but this time, the Mountain West Conference title will be on the line.

Their first encounter happened on October 12th and ended in a 59-37 loss for UH. It was the Rainbow Warriors’ 7th straight loss to the Broncos, a losing streak stretching back over a decade. There was, however, some silver lining on the loss: it was the closest score since the streak began in 2008, when Boise State beat UH 27-7. From 2009 on, the Broncos won by an average of 41 points.

Since 1999, Boise State has won 13 of 15 games by an average point differential of nearly 29 points. The two times UH won in that time — 1999 and 2007 — they won by an average of less than two touchdowns. Competitively speaking, the Broncos been more of a bully than a rival. This is especially true when playing on the blue field in Boise, where the Rainbow Warriors have never won.

If this weekend’s game seems like an uphill climb, it’s because it is. But hope prevails for Rainbow Warrior fans. As Rich Miano and Rob DeMello have said, this UH team feels like a team of destiny. They seemed to be down and out by mid-season, but they picked themselves up to win the games they needed to win while the necessary upsets unfolded elsewhere in the conference give them a shot at winning the West Division. With several all-conference honors lifting the team’s spirits — including Coach of the Year for Nick Rolovich — if there was ever a time for David to slay Goliath, this weekend is it.

Overview of Hawaii vs. Boise State over the years

2019: 59-37 Boise State @ Boise

2018: —

2017: —

2016: 52-16 Boise State @ Hawaii

2015: 55-0 Boise State @ Boise

2014: —

2013: —

2012: 49-14 Boise State @ Hawaii

2011: —

2010: 42-7 Boise State @ Boise

2009: 54-9 Boise State @ Hawaii

2008: 27-7 Boise State @ Boise

2007: 39-27 UH @ Hawaii

2006: 41-34 Boise State @ Boise

2005: 44-41 Boise State @ Hawaii

2004: 69-3 Boise State @ Boise

2003: 45-28 Boise State @ Hawaii

2002: 58-31 Boise State @ Boise

2001: 28-21 Boise State @ Hawaii

2000: —

1999: 34-19 UH @ Hawaii

