This nonprofit is challenging everyone to be kinder to each other

The Association for Conflict Resolution is hoping to bring more kindness into our lives.

The non-profit organization has started a kindness challenge for the month of October. ACR Hawaii is calling it the “5:1 Kindness Challenge.”

The title “5:1” is based off of a study from social psychologist Dr. John Gottman. He discovered that you need five positive interactions with someone to balance out one negative interaction.

To participate in the 5:1 Kindness Challenge, all you have to do is log on to the ACR Hawaii website, sign a pledge to initiate five acts of kindness each day, and begin posting your kind deeds on social media. There will be three winners chosen at the end of October.

All ACR Hawaii is looking for are small gestures of kindness that can make a big difference.

To take the pledge, click here.