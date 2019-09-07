Third guilty plea in IBEW union case

Michael Brittain acknowledged his role in the scheme that swapped fake votes to force a multimillion dollar dues hike on IBEW local 1260 electrical union members back in 2015.

As with the other co-defendants Russell Yamanoha and Daniel Rose, Brittain faces up to a year in prison and a $10,000 fine when he gets sentenced in January.

A fourth co-defendant will enter her plea later this month. They have all agreed to cooperate in the prosecution of Brian Ahakuelo, his wife and her sister, who have plead not guilty in a 70-count embezzlement, conspiracy and fraud case.