Thieves target multiple Honolulu shoe and streetwear stores within a span of a week

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Honolulu Police are investigating a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries targeting shoes and streetwear clothing stores. The attempts occurred within a span of four days.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Original Grail, a sneakers, apparel and accessories consignment store, confirmed to KHON that a group of suspects tried to burglarize its Waimanu Street store on Aug. 8, but failed to get in. The owner filed a police report.

Shoes and streetwear store The Bvnk, located on North King Street, announced on their Instagram page that thieves also targeted their store this week.

Truest Hawaii, a shoe store on South King Street, told KHON a group of people were caught on surveillance video attempting to shatter its storefront with various heavy items around 1 a.m. on Aug. 11. They ultimately did not get inside the store.

But the thieves managed to get inside the clothing store next door.

“We just made one year (since the store opened). It was a real high (for me). Then to get that call. It felt like a nightmare,” said Drew Honda, owner of Sweet Enemy Clothing.

Honda says the thieves ransacked the store, and got away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.









“A lot of stores got hit recently. I feel like they’ve been targeting certain stores. What is this? Four stores that got hit? Shoes, streetwear, vintage stores. I just hope these guys can get caught so we can stop the problem and we don’t got to sleep with fear,” said Honda.

If you have information that can help Honolulu Police solve these cases, call Honolulu Crimestoppers at 955-8300.

Latest Stories on KHON2