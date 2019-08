NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – AUGUST 26: Lizzo attends the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 26, 2019 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV)

For the first time in 20 weeks, Lil Nas X does not hold the number one spot on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop chart. That position now belongs to Lizzo for her single “Truth Hurts.”

“Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X held the top spot for 20 weeks, a record since the chart first began in 1958.