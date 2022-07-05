HONOLULU (KHON2) — It seems like every mango tree is filled with fruit this season, even if they haven’t been in the past. A number of people who had mango trees in their yard said they agree.

A mango tree owner from Palolo said this season was an unusual season of mangos “but at the same time, our tree is over 50 years old. So, anytime we have any mangos is a blessing.”

Another owner of a large mango tree said about fifty mangos drop a day, and this season in particular they won’t stop dropping.

Many of the mango tree owners don’t know what to do with all that mango, and some appreciate having one “because it’s something that people look forward to, and we felt badly that there were often there weren’t mangos to share. So, this year we were able to give a few people whom we haven’t been able to share with for a number of years.”

Some owners even have trouble keeping others off their property. But why is this season so good?

Jensen Uyeda, an agricultural extension agent with the UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources, said the reason is because “a lot of the fruit production is dependent on rainfall and temperature. So, if the trees got exposed to enough cold during the winter and then had a good flush of rainfall or good rainfall during the flushing period of the tree, then that will stimulate good flower production.”

Once flowers have bloomed, they only need a little rainfall for the fruit to grow.

If there is too much rainfall the flowers will get a disease and die.

Visit the University of Hawaii College of Tropical Agricultre and Human Resources website for more information on fruit production.