The man behind the sign: Hawaiian Rent-All’s Nathan Oh talks to KHON2 on Business Matters

Everyone knows the sign — a reliably funny reprieve from traffic — but on Wednesday night at 9:00 p.m., owner of Hawaiian Rent-All Nathan Oh will appear on KHON2’s Business Matters alongside Howard Dashefsky.

When Oh took over the company in 2016, he had to navigate how to maintain the legacy of a beloved local business while also managing it for continued success in the future. He will discuss what it means to not only be in charge of one of Hawaii’s largest rental companies, but also one of the most iconic marquees on the island.

Who comes up with the messages, and when do they put them up on the board? Tune in to Business Matters on Wednesday night to find out!