The last five years of helicopter crashes

On Thursday evening, a helicopter with seven people aboard — one pilot, six passengers — went missing on Kauai. Earlier today, Kauai PD confirmed the wreckage of the helicopter was discovered, prompting an ongoing search for those missing.

With that in mind, we decided to look back at the official statistics of helicopter crashes over the last five years. These numbers were provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, and do not include yesterday’s crash on Kauai.

2015-2019 total helicopter crashes: 17; 4 fatal

–Total fatalities: 8

–Most common locations: Oahu (8; 2 fatal); Hawaii Island (5; 0 fatal); Kauai (2; 0 fatal); Molokai (2; 2 fatal)

2019 total number of crashes: 3; 1 fatal

–2/21, Kukuihaele, Hawaii Island; nonfatal

–4/16, Hauula, Oahu; nonfatal

–4/29, Kailua, Oahu; three fatalities: Joseph G. Berridge (28, pilot); Ryan McAuliffe (28); Jan Burgess (76)

2018 total number of crashes: 6; 0 fatal

–8/8, Honolulu, Oahu; nonfatal

–8/19, Hilo, Hawaii Island; nonfatal

–9/18, Honolulu, Oahu; nonfatal

–10/22, Kaneohe, Oahu; nonfatal

–10/30, Kailua, Oahu; nonfatal

–11/10, Lihue, Kauai; nonfatal

2017 total number of crashes: 1; 1 fatal

–10/16, Molokai, two fatalities: Jeremy Dossetter (27, pilot); Oliver Kirsch (25, pilot)

2016 total number of crashes: 6; 2 fatal

–1/17, Hanalei, Kauai; nonfatal

–2/18, Honolulu, Oahu; one fatality: Riley Dobson (16)

–8/26, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Island; nonfatal

–9/02, Honolulu, Oahu; nonfatal

–10/04, Waimea, Hawaii Island; nonfatal

–11/15, Pukoo, Molokai; two fatalities: Gary Galiher (70, pilot), Keiko Kuroki

2015 total number of crashes: 1; 0 fatal

–6/29, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii Island nonfatal