The first and final finishers of the Honolulu Marathon

After pounding the pavement yesterday for the 47th Annual Honolulu Marathon, more than 19,000 people trekked to the Hawaii Convention Center today to pick up their finisher’s certificates. The first finisher for a second year in a row was Titus Ekiru of Kenya. His official time was 2 hours 7 minutes and 59 seconds. That’s the fastest time in the Honolulu Marathon’s history.

The final finishers crossed at around 10:30 last night. 41-Year-old Tomohiro Niimura and 72-year-old Kumiko Sano both took 17-and-a-half hours to complete the race. Officials say they met on the course as Kumiko was struggling. They realized that Kumiko was the same age as Tomohiro’s mother, so she decided to walk with him all the way to the finish line.