The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational invites a record number of women surfers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The world’s premier big wave surfing competition is doing things a little differently this time around. For the first time since the contest began in 1984 , a new format will be introduced, with seven legends and big wave pioneers taking the first heat of the day. The legends include Derek Ho, Garrett McNamara, Jeff Clark, Mike Ho, Mike Parsons, Peter Mel, and Tom Carroll.

Another new wrinkle to the competition is the record number of female invitees. In 2017, Keala Kennelly was the first female to be invited to the competition, though it never actually took place. But this year Kennelly is joined by Paige Alms, Emi Erickson and Andrea Moller, along with five additional female alternates: Justine Dupont, Laura Enever, Raquel Heckert, Silvia Nabuco and Bianca Valenti.

The Eddie, which takes place at Waimea Bay between December 1st and February 29th, requires swells to be 20 feet and higher in order to be held. As such, it has only taken place nine times: 1985/86, 1986/87, 1989/90, 1998/99, 2000/01, 2001/02, 2004/05, 2009/10, and 2015/16. The most recent winner was Hawaii’s John John Florence.

The opening ceremony to kick-off of the waiting period will be held on Thursday, December 5th featuring a traditional Hawaiian blessing, informational booths, entertainment, and an opportunity for Hawaii’s keiki to visit with their schools.

Formerly sponsored by Quiksilver, this year the sponsors include Hawaiian Airlines, Kona Brewing Company, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue, and Turtle Bay Resort and Waimea Valley.

The full list of invitees is as follows:

Invitees

Aaron Gold

Andrea Moller

Ben Wilkinson

Billy Kemper

Bruce Irons

Danilo Couto

Dave Wassel

Eli Olson

Emi Erickson

Grant Baker

Greg Long

Ian Walsh

Jamie O’Brien

Jamie Mitchell

John John Florence

Kai Lenny

Keala Kennelly

Keali‘i Mamala

Kelly Slater

Koa Rothman

Landon McNamara

Lucas Chianca

Luke Shepardson

Makuakai Rothman

Mark Healey

Mason Ho

Nathan Florence

Nathan Fletcher

Paige Alms

Ross Clarke-Jones

Shane Dorian

Tikanui Smith

Male Alternates

Tyler Larronde

Kyle Shipman

Kohl Christensen

Chris Bertish

Chris Owens

Mike Pietsch

Torrey Meister

Alex Martins

Ryan Seelbach

Matt Bromley

Reef McIntosh

Ezekiel Lau

Jamie Sterling

Female Alternates

Bianca Valenti

Raquel Heckert

Justine Dupont

Silvia Nabuco

Laura Enever

Legends

Derek Ho

Garrett McNamara

Jeff Clark

Mike Ho

Mike Parsons

Peter Mel

Tom Carroll