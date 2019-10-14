The biggest pet block party you’ve ever seen in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The biggest pet block party filled Ward Village Sunday afternoon, October 13.

The Hawaiian Humane Society’s Petblock Paina featured people and their pets, vendors, entertainment, food, and drinks — all to raise money for Oahu’s pets in need.

“Beautiful party, lots of vendors, lots of good food, beer, and wine and most importantly people who love animals,” said HHS Community Relations Director Daniel Roselle. “I haven’t seen any cats yet, but all these beautiful dogs, it’s a wonderful afternoon.”

Teams were encouraged to raise funds before today’s event. The team that raised the most money was awarded a plaque and will be featured on the shelter’s “Paws of Fame” wall.