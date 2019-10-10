The Association for Conflict Resolution wants you to join the 5:1 Kindness Challenge

The Hawaii Chapter of the Association for Conflict Resolution (ARC) is challenging everyone to be kinder to one another.

Studies in social psychology show that it takes five positive interactions co counteract one negative interaction, which is how the ARC came up with the 5:1 Kindness Challenge.

“Pay someone a compliment. Offer a few encouraging words. Give a two thumbs ups. Smile and gesture a show of appreciation. Make someone laugh. These simple actions can make someone’s day. If you can change someone’s life in just a few seconds, why not make it for the better.“

The challenge works by signing and posting a pledge and keeping track of the positive interactions you have with others. The pledge can be found here.

The challenge also includes the Images of Kindness Contest:

Capture the image of how kindness looks like to you in your daily life and post it on your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter account using #RockingKindness. The image can be something you created or photos of acts of kindnesses you captured.

There will be 3 winners in the following categories:

Most Images of Kindness Posted

Most Creative Image of Kindness

Most Liked/Shared Image of Kindness

Winners will receive a gift card.

For more information on the 5:1 Kindness Challenge, visit their website here.