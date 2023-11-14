HONOLULU (KHON2) — ‘Tis the season as most would say! But first, let’s get our gratitude and gobble gobble on for 2023’s Thanksgiving holiday.

All you need to know about what’s happening in Hawaii on Thanksgiving can be found below.

So, here is a list of places you will be able to go last minute for all your shopping needs:

Walgreens from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods will be opened with amended hours.

Foodland will be opened with amended hours.

Longs will be open with amended hours.

Kahala Mall: from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with select merchants offering special hours.

International Market Place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Here is a list of places that will be CLOSED to all your shopping needs:

Costco.

Walmart.

Target.

Sam’s Club.

Ala Moana: Select stores and restaurants will be open such as Foodland Farms and Longs Drugs.

Lee’s Bakery.

Windward Mall.

Pearlridge Center.

Ka Makana Alii.

Waikele Premium Outlets.

The People’s Open Market.

Hawaiian Humane Society.

Public Libraries.

And here is the list of places you can partake in the holiday fun:

On Maui, Lahaina Lighthouse Corps and local congregations will provide home-delivered Thanksgiving lunches to 300 kupuna in West Maui Tuesday, Nov. 21.

A “grab-and-go” distribution will be available for those in need at 131 Shaw Street from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. while supplies last, on Tuesday as well.

Volunteer for The Salvation Army’s 51st Annual Thanksgiving Meal Celebration at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. For more information, click here.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

Waikiki Aquarium will be open from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

As a thank you for supporting the Ward Village community, customers who spend $200 or more at Ward Village retailers from Nov. 1 – 30, will receive a gift of two tickets to the Honolulu Museum of Art. Find more information here.

Foodland is also running a promotion which includes exchanging 500 Maikai points for a free Makai hen turkey, or 250 points for a Makai or tom turkey. now through Nov. 23.