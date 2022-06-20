The best quality pickleballs are made using a single piece of plastic to maintain structural integrity.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to take a survey and attend a public hearing to help the DPR decide if they should offer commercial tennis or pickleball lessons.



You can complete the survey here and it will remain open from now until Tuesday, July 5 at 4:30 p.m.

If you would like to complete a physical copy of the form, you may visit these two locations:



Kapolei Hale

1000 Ulu‘ōhi‘a Street

Suite 309

Kapolei, Hawai‘i 96707



Frank F. Fasi Municipal Building

DPR Permits Office, 1st Floor

650 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

A public hearing will be held Tuesday, June 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

You can join the Zoom meeting or attend in person at Kapolei Hale in Suite 312.



For more information about the Zoom meeting, visit the dedicated Parks & Rec pickleball court website.

