HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said a 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in connection with a shooting in Makaha earlier this year.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

According to police, the suspect is charged with second-degree murder and firearms offenses.

He remains in custody on a $750,000 bail.

Police said, a 17-year-old boy was found shot dead at Makaha beach in May.

Investigators said, the victim was arguing with the 16-year-old boy at the time of the shooting.

Police said, the teen suspect then took off in a vehicle, which was later found on fire.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

A 20-year-old suspect was also arrested and charged with second-degree murder, kidnapping and firearms offenses.