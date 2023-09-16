HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Police said around 1:25 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, a 19-year-old woman was heading south on the Hickam Overpass in the wrong direction when she crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, a male in his 20s, lost control and hit a concrete wall which then went airborne and landed upside down on the H1 Freeway below the overpass.

EMS rushed the man to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman was hospitalized in serious condition and then arrested for DUI, and released pending investigation.

The crash occurred a few hours before Mothers Against Drunk Driving held its annual 5k fundraising walk in Kakaako with a similar scenario changing the life of MADD’s national president.

“On May 4, 2021 I was living my dream as a television news reporter when I was hit head-on by a wrong way drunk driver who had drugs in the car,” said Tess Rowland MADD’s national president. “Since then I’ve had seven surgeries, four large scars, and I live in chronic pain all for a crash that didn’t have to happen. Drunk driving isn’t an accident, it isn’t a mistake, it’s a choice.”

“Every 79 seconds someone is killed or injured in this county by a drunk driver, so unfortunately, despite what people think, the issue is on the rise and it doesn’t have to be,” she added.

On Friday, September 15, an 18-year-old male died after crashing his vehicle in the Waikele area earlier this week.



HPD said the man was speeding and collided into a concrete curb and then a tree. Police said they believe alcohol was a factor in that crash too.

“Having victims here, having MADD here [at this walk], and law enforcement, we’re all here to support them to make our streets as safe as possible,” Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said who attended the walk Saturday morning.

In 2020 there were 27 deaths statewide related to drunk driving.



The MADD walk raised $110,000 with over 500 walkers showing support on Saturday.

“All the funds raised here in Hawaii stay in Hawaii to support victims, to educate the public of the dangers of impaired driving, support law enforcement and advance legislation to prevent drunk and drugged driving once and for all,” Rowland said.

HPD said Saturday morning’s crash remains under investigation.

