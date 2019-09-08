Team that photographed black hole wins $3 million prize

The Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration (EHT) team that photographed a black hole won the 2020 Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics for their effort. The 347-member team, which includes scientists from two Hawaii-based telescope locations, collectively won $3 million. That’s about $8645 per person.

EHT scientists worked for more than 10 years to capture the image of what was previously believed to be impossible to see. The black hole was given the name Powehi, a nod to the Kumulipo creation chant, which means “dark source of unending creation.”

The Breakthrough Prize is in its 8th year, and has three main award categories: Fundamental Physics, Life Sciences, and Mathematics.