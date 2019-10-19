Sustainable Coastlines came to the studio to talk about their Halloween-themed Sustainable Ghostlines Trashion Show, a fashion show that uses ocean debris to accessorize their efforts to bring awareness to ocean pollution.
- Sustainable Ghostlines Trashion Show uses levity to bring awareness to ocean pollution
- Demonstrators staying overnight to protest wind farm project
- Sea Life Park changes thins up for “Spook Life Park” this Saturday
- Honolulu Pride Parade bringing color down the streets of Waikīkī
- New proposal could give high school students free bus passes