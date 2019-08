HONOLULU (KHO2N) — Honolulu CrimeStoppers released surveillance images of the suspect in the Aston Waikiki Banyan Hotel fire.

This fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, in the laundry room. Tenants were evacuated and during the evacuation, someone burglarized the apartment units in Tower 1.

This was one of four burglary cases connected to fires within a week.

If you recognize who he is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.