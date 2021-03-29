Suspects wanted for murder investigations on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) –Honolulu Crimestoppers is asking for the public’s help to find those responsible for three murders across the island that happened within the last month. Police are hoping new evidence in one of the cases will help lead to an arrest.

The three investigations do not seem to have a connection, other than police agreeing the three men were victims of murder with suspects on the loose for all of them.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

In the first case, police released new surveillance photos of a man connected to the stabbing of a man on the H-1 near the Kunia interchange on March 7.

Honolulu Crimestoppers Sgt. Chris Kim said the investigation led them to believe two men got into an argument on the road around 3 a.m.

“Through preliminary investigation, it was determined that he was involved in some type of argument with another motorist,” Kim said. “Some type of incident happened and at some point there was a confrontation and the victim had been stabbed.”

Police said the victim was last seen on a grey or silver Mercedes C-Class four sedan, possibly made between 2011 and 2016.

The victim was a 50-year-old man who left a wife and children behind.

“We are now releasing these photos,” Kim said. “We’re asking for the community’s support in helping us identify this person so we can bring justice to the victim as well as his family.”

Crimestoppers also asking for information connected to the murder of 29-year-old Keith Zalonka from Pearl City.

He was last seen alive on March 11, three days later, his remains were found inside a burned car in the Kahaluu area.

So far, police have not given out any information about a suspect in this case.

Police have not revealed any information about the suspect in Saturday’s shooting in Aiea either.

Fourty-five-year-old, Malakai Maumalanga, a former gang member who turned his life to help at-risk youth was found shot dead at his home.

The Adult Friends for Youth CEO Deborah Spencer-Chun said Maumalanga was beloved in the community, he used his past experiences to mentor teens.

Spencer-Chun said, “It’s taking quite a bit of toll on everybody right now, but we’re trying to be here and strong for his wife and the kids and his family.”

Kim said he had met Maumalanga through work in anti-bullying conferences.

Kim said, “We’ve managed to work together through the various conference over the past few years, it’s very heart breaking to hear about his passing.”

People with any information that can help police solve these cases are asked to call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.