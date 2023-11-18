HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect accused of stabbing and setting his roommate on fire Thursday, has been charged with attempted murder and arson.

The incident happened in Manoa, between two roommates who allegedly were not getting along.

A 67-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries when the 31-year-old suspect allegedly stabbed him in the back with a sharp object, and then doused him in an unknown liquid, according to Emergency Medical Services.

The suspect remains in police custody.

Bail is set at $1,000,000.