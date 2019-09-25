Suspect in Moreira Monsalve murder to be sent back to Hawaii for trial

Bernard Brown, who is suspected of killing his former girlfriend, Moreira Monsalve, signed extradition papers in a Sacramento courtroom today, waiving any further hearings there.

Brown appeared briefly in front of a judge, who asked a public defender to explain to Brown the arrest warrant issued in Hawaii for murder.

As Brown read the extradition papers, he asked in open court, if he was the one who committed the crime being described.

The attorney explained that Brown was simply signing the papers to identify himself, but that the trial would take place in Hawaii.

After signing the extradition papers, law enforcement has 30 days to bring Brown back to Hawaii.

Brown was arrested for Monsalve’s murder on Friday in Sacramento. Brown reportedly moved back to California three weeks after Monsalve vanished. She was last seen at Brown’s Wailuku home in 2014. Her body has not been found.

A grand jury indicted Brown for her murder. The prosecution has said that Maui police, with the help of two new detectives, was able to gather enough evidence to prove, at least by probable cause, that Brown committed the crime.