HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Saturday, police reported a man was charged with murder involving the investigation of a deadly illegal game room shooting on Kapiolani Boulevard.

According to officials, the suspect, 25-year-old Kawika Kanakanui, was in a physical altercation with a male victim within an illegal gambling establishment on Wednesday night.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Honolulu Police Department and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services then arrived at the establishment after receiving an emergency call at around 10:41 p.m.

Officials said upon arrival, the victim was found unresponsive and sustained a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect then fled on foot toward Kapiolani Boulevard after the incident but was later found and arrested on Thursday.

Kanakanui now faces charges of murder in the second-degree and several firearm offenses. His bail is set at $1,000,000.