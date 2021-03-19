Suspect drives after with rental car after holding employee at gunpoint

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Scary moments for a rental car employee on Oahu, as police as investigate an armed robbery after the suspect demanded a car from a man at gunpoint.

A manager form the Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Ahua Street said the incident happened Thursday to one of their employees.

They said everyone is doing fine but it left employees feeling unsettled, several of them took the following day off.

Sources said the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the keys to one of the returned car rentals from an employee in broad daylight. The suspect then took off with the car.

The suspect was described as a man in his early 20s, heavy build and wore a black face covering.

Honolulu Crimestoppers Administrator Sgt. Chris Kim said victims of a robbery should look out for details from a person committing the crime in order to identify them during the investigation.

“As far as your life, it’s not worth getting hurt or seriously injured or even possibly killed or a property crime,” Kim said. “So first and foremost, always give into their demand. If anything, we encourage people to be good witnesses pay attention to their demeanor, what did they look like? How tall they are? What do they weight? Any scars marks or tattoos? Those are always very helpful.”

The suspect reportedly approached the employee and initially asked for a rental. He left, and then later returned armed.

“These types of things are crimes of opportunity,” Kim said. “In this particular case, the culprits probably saw an opportunity to steal this vehicle. Maybe there wasn’t as many people around, not as many witnesses. And they took full advantage of this whole the whole situation.”

The manager said they are in talked with Enterprise Rent-A-Car corporate regarding the security of their employees. KHON 2 News reached out to the company’s corporate offices, and is awaiting a response.