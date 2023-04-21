A designer adjusts her creation on a model for the UH Mānoa annual fashion show on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Going to college could be boring.

It’s all about the classes that you pick.

If you have interest in design or fashion here at UH Manoa, they have their Design, Fashion and Merchandising Department which may be a perfect fit for you.

Next week, they are actually going to be showcasing their annual fashion show.

This year, it’s entitled “Supersonic.”

So, to find out more about this, we are here with the lead of this team, Cara.

Tell us a little bit about, we spoke with you last year– So, what is going to be different this year and what can we expect on that catwalk?

“So, this year’s ‘Supersonic’ fashion show will be at the Hawaii Convention Center, on a much larger scale compared to last year’s show which was at McCarthy Mall,” said senior Cara Yoshimi.

“Small and simple. Something that we want to note is that this year nine seniors will be graduating which is the largest class in about 14 years; so, that being said, we want to make this show bigger and better than ever before,” said Yoshimi.

And what is ‘Supersonic?’

“’Supersonic,’ the meaning that we put to the show is recognizing that impact that we have left at this school during our four years here but also making a supernatural impact in the fashion industry as we enter it after graduation,” said Yoshimi.

Awesome, well that sounds super exciting.

One thing, as a viewer of fashion shows, I think we only get to see the glitz and glamour of the strut on the catwalk.

But we don’t know what really takes place to put it all together.

So, we are here with Gabby who is part of the production team.

Gabby, tell us a little bit about the challenges that you have to go through to really make this a success when it comes about next weekend.

“As mentioned before, this is a much bigger fashion show than ever before and this being such a large scale. It’s been challenging to find all the models and recruiting all of them,” said sophomore Gabby Garcia.

“But this year, we have the opportunity to have a very diverse group of body shapes, ethnicities, genders,” said Garcia. “And also, behind the scenes, it’s been challenging to fundraise for such a large-scale show. But in the end, I think it is going to come out really well.”

And how many designers and models are being included in this year’s show?

“There will be 21 designers and around 85 models,” said Garcila.

Sounds like a professional show to me.

Well, we have a couple of the designers here.

One is Olivia.

Olivia, beautiful outfit.

Tell us a little bit about the inspiration behind this?

“The inspiration from this collection is my childhood nostalgia where my love for fashion really originated; so, I really just pulled out my favorite elements of playing dress up and all the things that I loved as a little girl,” said senior Olivia Maguire.

Awesome, well we also have one more.

We have Leah here who is actually a designer and part of the production team.

But, with your outfit, tell us a little bit about the story behind this.

“My inspiration comes from the Japanese summer festival called the Tanabata Festival,” said senior Leah Aoki.

“It happens in the summer, and it has a lot of bright colors. That is why I chose to have all vivid colors in everything for my collection.”

Again, this is called ‘Supersonic,’ the UH Manoa’s annual fashion show taking place at the Hawaii Convention Center on Sunday, April 30 from 5 p.m. to 7p.m.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information and to purchase your ticket.