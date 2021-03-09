Hawaii DOE superintendent Christina Kishimoto plans to step down after contract ends in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto has decided to step down after her contract ends in July.
Kishimoto was appointed in 2017 but recently faced criticism over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kishimoto released the following statement on Tuesday, March 9, to Gov. David Ige, the Board of Education and HIDOE employees:
After much consideration and reflection, I will not be seeking a renewal of my contract. I am committed to serving out the remainder of my term; my last day with the Hawaii State Department of Education will be July 30, 2021.
It has been my great privilege to serve the students of Hawaii the past four years. This is a generation of students who will lead as global change-makers with great aloha.
During my time leading Hawaii’s public school system, I have enjoyed celebrating successes and milestones around amplifying student voice, elevating teacher leadership and vision, and setting bold strategic goals around student promises focused on innovative ideas and solutions toward a thriving and sustainable state. Together, we have accomplished a lot, but the path forward points to much work that still needs to be done.
There is so much for Hawaii to be proud of and I am humbled to have been a part of this work. I know that the positive momentum underway will continue under the HIDOE’s talented team focused on nothing less than excellence, and fiercely committed to equity of access for all students.Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto