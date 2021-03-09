Hawaii DOE superintendent Christina Kishimoto plans to step down after contract ends in July

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Department of Education superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto has decided to step down after her contract ends in July.

Kishimoto was appointed in 2017 but recently faced criticism over her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kishimoto released the following statement on Tuesday, March 9, to Gov. David Ige, the Board of Education and HIDOE employees: