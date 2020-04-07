Sunshine with sporadic heavy rain through early Wednesday morning

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A surface low pressure system lies across Kauai this evening and a weakening front is approaching from the northwest.

Over the next day or so, this front will weaken further and move across the islands, stalling and dissipating over the central to eastern islands by midweek. The pressure gradient will remain slack and light winds will continue through the end of the week.

A drier airmass, combined with warmer temperatures aloft, expected to move in Tuesday night will limit thunderstorm development by Wednesday.

However, with persistent light winds expect a land and sea breeze cloud and shower pattern to persist, with slightly more activity during the afternoon and evening hours for the second half of the week.