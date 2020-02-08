Sunshine as and cool conditions to remain over the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A strong and cold upper disturbance will pass over the islands tonight enhancing showers along the northern mountains and slopes of each island from Kauai through Maui.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flood advisory for the island of Kauai until 1230 AM HST.

At 925 PM HST, radar indicated heavy rain along the northwest slopes of Kauai this evening.

Rain was falling at a rate of 1 inch per hour.

Additional moderate to heavy showers are expected through the overnight hours with elevated water levels in local area streams on the north side of Kauai.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kilauea, Anahola, Wailua, Hanalei, Na Pali State Park, Wainiha, North Fork Wailua Trails, Moloaa, Princeville, Polihale, Kokee State Park and Wailua Homesteads.

Cool, dry and more stable weather conditions are forecast by Saturday afternoon as this disturbance moves east of the island chain.

Another strong and cold low pressure system will move in from the north on Sunday night bringing down strong northwesterly winds, colder temperatures, and additional bands of showers to the Hawaiian Islands lasting through Tuesday.

East to southeast winds return by Wednesday with some unsettled showers activity.