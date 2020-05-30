Sunshine and trade winds on tap for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A ridge to the north of the islands will be replaced by a new high over the next 12 to 24 hours, and is expected to remain in place through the weekend. The high is then expected to move to the northeast, and remaining there through much of the new week. This will maintain a trade wind pattern over the islands, and there could be an uptick in the winds this weekend as the new high sets up.

A drier airmass is upstream of the islands, so expect shower activity to be limited, and focused over the typical windward sides of the islands this weekend. The models are in good agreement with some leftover moisture from an old front riding in on the trades next week. This could increase shower activity Tuesday into Wednesday.