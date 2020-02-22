Sunshine and a few light passing showers for the weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Expect mostly dry weather with breezy trade winds trending weaker.

A few passing light showers may impact windward areas at times.

Winds will be noticeably weaker by Saturday and veering out of the east southeast as a cold front approaches from the northwest.

Winds will become light and variable by Saturday night continuing into Sunday, allowing sea breezes and interior clouds to set up Sunday afternoon.

The front will weaken and stall just northwest of Kauai on Monday with little direct impact to the state.

High pressure behind the front will usher in trades that will overrun the front and will reach the islands Monday into Monday night.

Trades will strengthen during the first half of next week and will bring additional clouds and showers to windward locations, with a few passing showers reaching leeward sides of the smaller islands.