Sunny skies returning to the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A dissipating cold front is currently moving through Maui and will be making its way to the Big Island late this afternoon.

Breezy northerly winds and showers are expected behind the front as high pressure builds north of the state.

Cool and drier weather is expected over the weekend across most of the state, with the exception of the windward Big Island where showers will continue to move in from time to time.

Overall, a much drier weather pattern is expected for the first half of next week.