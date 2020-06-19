Summer Fun online registration begins Thursday for thousands of residents

Summer Fun online registration begins at 6 p.m., Thursday, June 18 for Central, North Shore, Windward and Leeward residents.

Online registration is free this year.

In the past, thousands of parents stood in long lines to enroll their keiki in Summer Fun, and this year the City anticipates thousands to enroll at 6 p.m.

However, the city said it can only take half the amount of keiki this year due to social distancing guidelines.

“We really encourage parents to set up their hnl.info accounts and make sure their profile for the PROS program is set up,” explained Nate Serota, spokesperson for the Department of Parks and Recreation. “That means getting your profile ready with your information and inputting your keiki’s information.”

He said doing it ahead of time will give parents a better chance of getting their keiki enrolled.

“From what we’ve seen, there’s an increase need for child care this year but unfortunately because of physical distancing guidelines our capacity is about half of what we normally have,” he said.

He said normally there are 10,000 kids enrolled each year. “So, we’re looking at less than 5,000 kids we can take for this year’s Summer Fun program,” Serota said.

He said the city’s online system works best with Google Chrome.

“It is optimized for that web browser,” he explained. “Some who were doing shooting range reservations for Koko Head Shooting Complex had some issues using other web browsers, Google Chrome, I can’t stress that enough is the best thing to use.”

Once all the information is submitted, there will be a confirmation page that states, ‘do you want to register,’ once you hit yes, he said there will be feedback immediately on the same page.

“There will be an option to view your receipt, save it, or print it, I highly recommend you save that receipt because if there are any issues, that receipt is proof your kid is enrolled,” Serota said.

He said there is also a waiting list that he encourages parents to join. “There might be some availability that opens as we get close to the state date on July 1,” he said.

The city also has a junior leader program for teens ages 13 to 17, and registration is the same.

He said staff will be staying late on Thursday to assist those who have trouble with online enrollment.

“Our staff are going to be staying late to make sure things go smoothly and they can call either the individual site if they’re having uses online, or call the district office where the park is located if they’re having those issues,” he said.

The city said they are limiting groups to 12 kids per adult supervisor which will constitute one group.

“We have safety protocols in place where kids will be staying in those groups for the entirety of the Summer Fun program and rotating through different activities so we kind of dissuade them from intermingling amongst the groups together,” Serota explained.

The city also has notifications in place in case a child exhibits any COVID symptoms.

“That is why it’s important parents include the contact and medical record information on their kids profile so we can contact them if they do get sick during the program,” he said.

He said there will be hand sanitizer available and markings on the group to encourage kids to stay 6-feet apart.

Registration for residents who live from Hawaii Kai to Aiea will be able to enroll online on Saturday, June 20, at 9 a.m.

The modified Summer Fun Program will be offered on weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Wednesday July, 1 through Tuesday, July 28 (excluding the holiday on Friday, July 3).

Children must be six years old before Aug. 1, 2020 and not older than thirteen years old by July 28, 2020 to qualify. The modified Summer Fun will still utilize Junior Leaders.

The city said all keiki and staff will have their temperature taken at the beginning of each day and all are required to wear a cloth face mask.

All indoor facilities being used by for Summer Fun will remain closed to the public throughout the program. Outdoor facilities being used for Summer Fun will be off-limits to the public during the specific program times, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., but will be reopened for general public use outside of that timeframe.

An online tutorial is available to assist the public with creating their account and profile. Click here to view it.

Below are those online registration dates and procedures which are determined by geographic park district. All dates and times are Hawai‘i Standard Time:

Online Registration begins Thursday, June 18 at 6 p.m.

District 3 (Pearlridge to Waiʻanae to Wahiawā) ph. (808) 768-6889 and

District 4 (Waialua to Waimānalo) ph. (808) 768-8980

Online Registration begins Saturday, June 20 at 9 a.m.

District 1 (Hawaiʻi Kai to McCully) ph. (808) 768-8944 and

District 2 (Makiki to ʻAiea) ph. (808) 768-9292