Study suggests kimchi could help baldness

A study out of Korea’s Dankook University suggests that kimchi may increase hair count and thickness.

The study followed 46 patients — 23 men, and 23 women — across six months. The patients were administered 80 milliliters of a kimchi probiotic drink twice a day: one before breakfast and one before bed.

The results? After four months, 43 of the patients (roughly 93% of the subjects) showed significant increases in hair count and/or thickness. The effects were slightly more pronounced in the male subjects.

The researchers theorized that the probiotics in kimchi improve blood flow, which initiates the growth phase of hair follicles.

“However, ours is a clinical study,” the study’s conclusion says. “Therefore, further studies investigating the mechanism of action of probiotics and their role in hair growth are warranted.”

You can read the full study here.