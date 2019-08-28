Study shows Hawaii drivers are among the worst in the country

According to SmartAsset’s third annual study on the states with the worst drivers, Hawaii is in the wrong half of the country when it comes to bad driving. Hawaii is tied with Indiana at #22.

Mississippi claimed the dubious distinction of being the number one state with the worst drivers. Alabama, California, Florida, Nevada, Texas, Arizona, Alaska, Tennessee and Missouri compose the rest of the top 10.

SmartAsset uses four metrics to determine which states have the worst drivers: percentage of uninsured drivers; number of DUI arrests per 1000 drivers; number of fatalities per 100,000 miles driven; and how often residents search the internet for terms like “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket.”

Hawaii has a high percentage of insured drivers at 89.4%, but has one of the highest rates of DUI arrests in the country, with 6.28 for every 1000 drivers. Only #26 North Dakota (11.25 DUI arrests per 1000 drivers), #30 South Dakota (12.99 DUI arrests per 1000 drivers), and #31 Wyoming (7.70 DUI arrests per 1000 drivers) have higher rates of DUI arrests than Hawaii.

In the inaugural study in 2017, Hawaii ranked 38th. Last year, Hawaii ranked 19th.