Study: Hawaii has the 23rd highest rate of burglary in the nation

Hawaii filmmaker Zack Harris has launched a heartfelt appeal to family, friends, alumni and lovers of the arts to dig deep and support his Kickstarter campaign to finance the completion of his short film Ballistic, which until now has been entirely self-funded.

"I wish to sincerely thank everyone who has already contributed to our fundraiser campaign," Harris said. "The way it works, however, is that unless our Kickstarter campaign reaches the full goal amount, our film will not receive any of the funding already pledged. We are not quite there yet, so I am appealing to the community to please go online before 11:59 P.M. on Friday, September 6 and support this made-in-Hawaii short film."

Ballistic is a fictional work inspired by the true story of the missile SMS alert transmitted throughout Hawaii on January 13th, 2018. The early-morning emergency alert, BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII-SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER-THIS IS NOT A DRILL! was mistakenly dispatched to cell phones across the state of Hawaii, setting off widespread panic fueled by escalating tensions between United States and North Korea at that time.

Harris, along with his cast and crew, will also host their production Wrap Party this Friday, September 6th, at the iconic Ilikai Hotel, between 6:30 p.m. and 9:00 p.m., where he hopes to be able to announce the successful completion of his Kickstarter fundraising campaign. Guests will be able to catch some of the behind-the-scenes shots with music, food and drinks available.