HONOLULU (KHON2) — Many displaced West Maui parents are still fighting to organize public school options close to where they’re living.

This comes as a historic Lahaina private school is readying to reopen it’s doors on Monday.

Sacred Hearts School has been educating West Maui keiki for 160 years.

What’s left of it is located in Lahaina’s historic district.

The school itself burned down but the Maria Lanakila Church right next to it still stands.

“I think I just kept praying that our school would be standing and I wouldn’t talk about it, and then saw the pictures and that was it,” said Crysta Kosianowski from Sacred Hearts School’s front office. “It’s a special place for me and my kids.”

Wendy Coon, a kindergarten teacher at Sacred Hearts added, “The building my class was in was destroyed and the preschool was destroyed.”

Sacred Hearts is no stranger to recovering from fire.

Back in 1971 the school burned down but rebuilt. It also narrowly escaped fire nearly 5 years ago to this day when wind driven fires swept through Lahaina from Hurricane Lane passing to Maui’s south, destroying dozens of structures.

After that the school helped the community recover, just as they have been with the organization of donations.

“It was the nuns that originally at our school that helped us rebuild the first time, so we’re kind of taking this as our mission that the second time it’s our town,” said Coon.

Their turn into a pivot.

The donations are moving outside as classrooms are being set up. Starting Monday, Sacred Hearts is planning on a phased reopening of classes at Sacred Hearts Mission Church north in Kapalua.

Despite 5 of the staff having lost their own homes, they’ve worked to have space for 220 students, including some displaced from Department of Education schools.

“There’s a lot of children that are displaced, they’ve lost their homes, and a lot of the kids school was their safe space,” said Kosianowski.

One say they plan to return to their historic Lahaina home, but for now, their focus is on the keiki.

“To have all of my kids at one time to be together and have all of those hugs and smiles and giggles, to get them to laugh and have fun,” said Coon.

Sacred Hearts School Principle, Tonata Lolesio added:

“I’ve been dreaming about getting back since the entire disaster because I wanted to go back and see if I could salvage some of the equipment and the furniture in our reestablishing here but each time I went I got turned back and then at some point I decided, maybe we need to move forward, no more looking back.”

Sacred Hearts is hoping to build a satellite campus in Kapalua but need more funding to make it happen.