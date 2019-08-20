Stronger trades and large surf on tap for Tuesday

HONOLULU – (KHON2)

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES:

Surf along south facing shores will increase to 6 to 10 feet late tonight, and 10 to 14 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Surf along west facing shores will rise to 5 to 8 feet late tonight, and 7 to 11 feet by Tuesday afternoon.

Surf along east facing shores will be to 1 to 3 feet through Tuesday.

Surf along north facing shores will be 2 to 3 feet tonight, lowering to 1 to 3 feet Tuesday.

A strengthening ridge north of the islands will maintain a trade wind regime through the upcoming weekend.

Under this flow, showers riding in with the trades will favor the windward and mountains areas.

The moderate trades tonight will be strengthening to locally strong by Tuesday night and persist through the rest of the week.