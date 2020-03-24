Strong winds trigger wind advisory for parts of the state

HONOLULU (KHON2) — WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY…

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with localized gusts over 45 mph expected.

Portions of the Big Island, Kahoolawe, Maui, Lanai and Oahu, with the strongest winds near mountains, gaps and where winds blow downslope from higher terrain until 6 PM HST Tuesday.

Winds this strong are capable of blowing around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down, and cause sporadic power outages.

Strong trade winds are expected through the first half of the week as high pressure builds to the north.

Drier air moving in will limit rainfall accumulations, but will focus windward and mauka.

Rainfall chances may trend up later in the week through the upcoming weekend as an upper level disturbance moves into the area from the north.