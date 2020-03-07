Strong winds for the islands this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Strong high pressure passing north of the islands will support windy conditions over the islands through the first part of the weekend, with trade winds gradually easing from Sunday into early next week.

A cooler air mass will bring drier conditions and fewer trade showers over the weekend, with periods of high cloudiness also anticipated.

Light winds and warmer temperatures are forecast beginning Tuesday and Wednesday as a low develops north of the islands, with the low potentially affecting island weather later next week as winds remain on the lighter side.

Winds have gusted to 60 mph at Waikoloa and Kohala Ranch in leeward Big Island and the ongoing Wind Advisory was upgraded to a High Wind Warning for the leeward Kohala District.