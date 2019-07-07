Strong winds and heavy showers expected from Barbara’s remnants

HONOLULU (KHON2)

Trade winds will gradually strengthen through Sunday, with locally breezy conditions developing.

The trades will deliver a few brief showers to mainly windward and mauka areas.

Deep moisture associated with the remnants of Barbara is expected to move over the islands from the east, reaching the Hawai’i Island as early as Sunday night, and spreading over the other islands on Monday.

This deep moisture will bring the potential for locally heavy rainfall, especially windward.

Windy conditions are possible on Monday, especially on the Hawai’i Island, as the remnants pass south of the islands.

Drier and more typical trade wind weather will return Tuesday into Wednesday, and continue for the remainder of the week.