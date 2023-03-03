HONOLULU (KHON2) — Straub Medical Center is the only facility in Hawaii that has a specialized burn unit. This year they are celebrating their 40th anniversary in a private event with physicians, medical staff and burn survivors.

During the event, burn survivor Andre Pulido shared his story:

“I was stealing some copper wire out of an abandoned building, and I thought the transformer was off but it wasn’t. I was cutting some wires with a bolt cutter and I got glued to the electricity. All of a sudden, I saw my whole life flash before my eyes and I didn’t think I was going to make it,” said burn survivor, Andre Pulido. “When I first came here, I was a victim, but coming back, I’m a survivor,” he added.

Andre Pulido was admitted to Straub Medical Center in critical condition in Jan. 2011 and was discharged in March 2012. As a result of his experience, Pulido said he has turned his life around and has been sober for 12 years.

“Being part of this Straub ohana, the Phoenix World Burn Society, Congress ohana has helped me to change my life and strive for a brighter future. From the moment when I woke up in the ICU, I decided I’m not gonna do drugs again and I’ve been clean and sober for 12 years,” said Pulido.

Another burn survivor, JB Blaiyok shared his story story as well:

“Straub’s Burn Unit was the only burn unit in the Pacific, next to it was California, so I took a moment to realize I have to really be thankful for Straub because I was cared for on the island instead of getting shipped out to California or elsewhere. It was so convenient that my family was able to come and visit me and it was convenient for me that I was able to go to PT and OT after I was discharged.”

Blaiyok was admitted to Straub Medical Center on Dec. 31. 2021 after suffering burns to 65% of his body when he threw a propane tank and torch that exploded. Straub said Blayiok was in a coma in the ICU for nearly two months and was transferred to the burn unit for 30 days.

On March 1, 2022 he was discharged and said he turned his life around and is now working construction full-time.

“I’m just so blessed to even be a part of this and she’s light on other people. My whole journey really defines the person I am today because I’ve strengthened my heart and mind to where I wouldn’t have been a long while ago,” said Blaiyok.

To read more about the intense and meticulous treatment Straub’s Burn Unit provides from Hawai‘i Pacific Health, click here.