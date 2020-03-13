Storm system to bring heavy rain to the islands starting this weekend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A slow-moving surface trough will remain nearly stationary over the central portion of the island chain through Saturday, acting as a focus for low clouds and showers.

Some of the showers may be briefly heavy over the weekend, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The potential for more widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will increase late in the weekend and early next week as a kona low develops west of the islands, with the low expected to bring unsettled weather for several days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story