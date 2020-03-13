Storm system to bring heavy rain to the islands starting this weekend

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A slow-moving surface trough will remain nearly stationary over the central portion of the island chain through Saturday, acting as a focus for low clouds and showers.

Some of the showers may be briefly heavy over the weekend, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The potential for more widespread heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will increase late in the weekend and early next week as a kona low develops west of the islands, with the low expected to bring unsettled weather for several days.