HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation has begun taking steps to ensure preparedness for upcoming possible heavy storms and flooding across the Hawaiian islands.

With the current forecast of threatening weather, HDOT has notified contractors and begun performing routine checks of drains, bridges, rockslide areas, low-lying spots along freeways, highways and roads.

Below is a list of the top ten sites across the state that are susceptible to rockfalls.

Statewide Ranking Highway # District Highway Name Begin MP End MP 1 83 Oahu Kamehameha Highway 5.4 5.52 2 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 21.04 21.49 3 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 25.77 26.06 4 56 Kauai Kuhio Highway 24.79 25.01 5 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 21.6 21.85 6 560 Kauai Kuhio Highway 0.66 1.17 7 30 Maui Honoapiilani Highway 10.33 10.44 8 61 Oahu Pali Highway 5.95 6.04 9 19 Hawaii Hawaii Belt Road 26.27 26.72 10 61 Oahu Pali Highway 6.12 6.55

HDOT said they are also working with tenants at airports and harbors to ensure aircrafts and other heavy equipment are secure. Additional measures being taken include topping off gas tanks of work vehicles in the field, as well as generators at airports, harbors and other facilities.

The public is being advised to follow directions from local emergency management in the case that they are impacted by bad weather. Meanwhile, travelers should check with their airlines or cruise lines about possible delays in arrival or departures.

HDOT said if you come across a flooded road you are advised to notify the police and not attempt to cross it. Any downed utility lines should be treated as energized and authorities should be notified right away.

Emergency updates from HDOT will be posted to their social media site and updated weather imagery can be found here.