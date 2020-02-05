Storm front to bring heavy rain to the islands Wednesday and Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) – A cold front will move down the island chain Wednesday through Friday accompanied by a period of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Strong winds are also expected for Big Island summits beginning around Thursday night and continuing into early next week.

Wind speeds in excess of 55 mph are possible, along with potential damage to unsecured objects and dangerous driving conditions.

The precise details on the timing and actual wind speeds are still uncertain, but High Wind Watches or Warnings will likely be needed for the Big Island summits later this week.

A much cooler airmass along with northerly flow will follow in the fronts wake.

Moisture embedded in the northerly flow will likely cause for scattered showers mainly along north facing slopes through the weekend.

Some unsettled weather may persist into early next week due to low pressure just north of the state.