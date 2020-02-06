Storm front moves across Kauai, heavy rain headed to Oahu and Maui County Wednesday night then over Hawaii Island Thursday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The leading edge of a cold front currently, just east of Kauai, will reach Oahu this evening, move to Maui County tonight, then advance to the Big Island late Thursday.

Expect showers, some heavy, and possibly a thunderstorm along the front, followed by cool and at times breezy northerly to westerly winds into early next week.

Modest showers will prevail over north facing slopes during the weekend. Increased west winds and possibly heavy showers will be possible early next week as a cutoff low meanders near and just north of the state.