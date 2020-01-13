Storm dumps 2-feet of rain across Hawaii island

Non-stop rain has flooded most of Hawaii island’s windward coast

Certain areas were hit with more than two feet of rain in just 48 hours.

Daniel K Inouye highway was shut down Saturday night until Sunday afternoon due to debris.

Also on Saturday night, a 72-year-old bus driver was rescued by Hawaii firefighters after she attempted to drive over a flowing river of water in the Kawa Flats area. She was unharmed.

Highway 11 between mile marker 57 and 62 was also closed.

The Wailuku River continued to rage on Sunday.

“The worst of the storm was windward Big Island near the Hamakua coast,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Gavin Shige-Sato. “It’s upwards of about 25 to 26 inches in the last 48 hours in some areas upslope of Hilo but windward sides of almost all islands have been getting some heavy rain over the last 48 hours.”

Mayor Harry Kim said some homes in Piihonua were damaged due to flooding.

“They were safely evacuated yesterday late in the afternoon,” Mayor Kim said. “There’s clean up to be made, I mean water, unfortunately, entered the homes.”

He said it could have been much worse.

“This is a lot of rain. The closure of all the major arteries, we only have three around the island, it’s not that common honestly and the total inundation of the lower Hilo area is not that common,” he said.

The National Weather Service has extended the flash flood watch for the state until Monday afternoon.