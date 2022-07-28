HONOLULU (KHON2) — Invisible ink! Witness protection program! These are some of the details revealed by prosecutors in the detention hearing for Walter Primrose. He and his wife Gwynn Morrison are accused of stealing the identities of two dead infants and lived under those false identities for more than three decades.

During Thursday’s hearing the feds said that when the couple left Texas, where they’re originally from, they told family members that they were entering a witness protection program. And that during a search of their house in Kapolei, investigators found an invisible ink kit. Prosecutors also told the judge that witnesses said the couple had “a long standing interest in espionage.” The feds had also presented old pictures of the two wearing what was described as KGB uniforms.

The judge ruled that Primrose should remain in custody. Morrison’s detention hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.