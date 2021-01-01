State laboratory vigilant of new COVID-19 variants

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii State Laboratory Division continues its molecular surveillance of the coronavirus, and so far, scientists have not detected the new and more contagious variant of the virus that was first found in the United Kingdom.

The CDC said, the B1.1.7 variant of the coronavirus emerged with an unusually large number of mutations in the U.K.

The variant has shown to spread more easily and quickly than other variants.

State laboratory director Dr. Edward Desmond said, the U.K. variant of the virus has not been detected in Hawaii but that does not mean it is not in the islands.

Dr. Desmond said, “We have done a complete genetic sequencing of 700 specimens, and from the sequencing that we have done we have not found the strain, so far.”

The Department of Health said, it has not seen evidence to indicate the new strain of the virus makes a person sicker. Kauai’s District Health Officer Dr. Janet Berreman said, the concern is that it could spread to even more people.

Dr. Berreman said, “If you are infected with this virus, on average, an individual infects more other people in their environment, than if they were infected with the earlier strains of this virus.”

The state’s laboratory surveillance of the virus was able to determine the surge of cases on Kauai were travel related. The genetic makeup of the virus in those cases were not the variants already on the island.

Dr. Berreman said, “We’re not seeing the general transmission in our community here of the strains that are being transmitted communities elsewhere in the state.”

There is also no indication the COVID-19 vaccine will be ineffective against this strain.

Hawaii has received 65,250 doses and had administered approximately 25,000 vaccines as of Thursday, Dec. 31.

Doctors continue to recommend wearing a mask, social distancing and avoid large gatherings to avoid the virus.