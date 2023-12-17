HONOLULU (KHON2) — Thousands of Hawaii residents enjoy showing off their illegal fireworks on New Years Eve.

The state’s new firework task force said it’s already seized over 3,000 pounds of fireworks in the five months its been in operation.

On Sunday, the state Department of Law Enforcement hosted a firework amnesty event where people could drop off unwanted fireworks to four different fire stations across Oahu; Mililani Mauka, Waipahu, Kapolei and Kakaako.

The Dept. of Law Enforcement held a similar event back in October. The gun buyback event brought long lines of cars waiting to drop off their unwanted firearms in exchange for gift cards. That event brought in over 500 firearms ranging in all types of guns including semi-automatic rifles and ghost guns.

On Sunday, each fire station accepting unwanted fireworks was empty with no lines.

“People can possess firearms legally, but most fireworks, most of the illegal ones, are violation of the law so it’s been a little slower than we anticipated,” explained Department of Law Enforcement Director Jordan Lowe. “Although we have recovered about 400 pounds so far this morning.”

He said Mililani Mauka had the most drop-offs.

Over the four hour period, the Dept. of Law Enforcement collected 515 pounds of fireworks and firecrackers.

The firework task force, which started up five months ago, has already seized over 3,000 pounds of fireworks, and because possessing fireworks is illegal, the state said it was not going to offer up any type of incentives.

“We do not want to send a message out that we’re going to reward you for possessing illegal contraband to begin with,” explained Lowe.

According to the National Fire Prevention Association, nearly 20,000 fires are started every year due to fireworks.

In 2022, over 10,000 people were treated in U.S. emergency rooms for firework injuries, and each year about 10 people are killed, last year the youngest was 11-years-old.

On New Years Eve last year, Honolulu EMS said 12 people were injured due to fireworks.

The youngest was a 12-year-old who was taken to the emergency room after a firework went off in her face.

Lowe said fireworks can result in fatal injuries, and his team is going to work with the Dept. of Homeland Security and US Borders and Customs to stop fireworks from entering the state.