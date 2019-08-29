Breaking News
Shark sighting prompts Magic Sands Beach closure in Kona

State Employees' Food Drive celebrates 20th anniversary by collecting over 65,000 pounds of food for Hawaii's hungry

For its 20th anniversary, the State Employees’ Food Drive collected 65,632 lbs. of food and raised $139,622, the grand total of which is estimated to provide 400,736 meals to Hawaii’s hungry.

One in eight people in Hawaii depend on food from Hawaii Foodbank, including over 54,000 children.

“For too many people, the reality is a missed paycheck or an accident or an illness can leave them in a situation of food insecurity,” said Lieutenant Governor Josh Green. “It’s comforting and reassuring to know that this incredible organization is here to provide for anyone in Hawaii who finds themselves facing a difficult time, with no judgement and no barriers — just Aloha.”

